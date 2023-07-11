Breaking: Serious rollover crash causes heavy delays on Route 6 EB in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A serious crash has traffic heavily backed up on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened sometime before 1 PM eastbound before the Union Street (Exit 75) after a vehicle overturned in the median. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver who reportedly suffered serious injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is being investigated by Mass State Police.