Services Scheduled for Fallen Retired Dennis Firefighter Nancy Moyer

WEST YARMOUTH – Memorial services have been scheduled for retired Dennis Firefighter Nancy Moyer, who passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on April 3rd, surrounded by her family, friends and beloved pets.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. A celebration of Nancy’s life will follow at 1:00 PM at Saint David’s Episcopal Church, 205 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA.

The Fire Department/Public Safety Walk-Through will assemble at the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to the Dennis Firefighter’s Association, honoring her dedication to the profession she loved.

Nancy’s remarkable career as a Firefighter/Paramedic spanned over 34 years, during which she dedicated herself to public safety and community service.

Born on December 1, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nancy grew up near the shores of Lake Superior before relocating to Cape Cod—a place she would call home for the majority of her life. After earning her degree from the College of the Atlantic, Nancy embarked on a path that would lead her to become a pillar in emergency medical services.

Initially working as a teacher for hearing-impaired children, she later pursued a career in emergency services, becoming a certified paramedic and joining the Dennis Fire Department in 1985.

Throughout her tenure, Nancy was not only a responder but an educator, known affectionately as the voice behind Freddy the Fire Engine in her fire safety courses. Her commitment extended beyond the call of duty, deeply engaging with the community and mentoring upcoming paramedics.

Besides her professional achievements, Nancy enjoyed singing with local chorales and was an avid baker, which became a cherished hobby in her retirement years.

Nancy leaves behind her children, Conor and Molly Robertson—her pride and joy, along with her sister, Karen, in-laws, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul.

Nancy’s legacy as a devoted Firefighter/Paramedic will continue to inspire those who knew her and serve as a beacon of dedication and service in the community.