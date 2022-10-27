Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.