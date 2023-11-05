You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after traffic crash on West Main Street at Route 28 in Centerville

November 4, 2023

CENTERVILLE – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Centeville. The crash happened about 8:45 PM Saturday on West Main Street at Route 28. West Main Street was shutdown in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

