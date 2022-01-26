You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

January 26, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – Several vehicles collided on Route 6 eastbound near exit 65 (Route 149) just before 8 AM Wednesday. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. All of the injuries were believed to be non life-threatening. The left lane was closed causing traffic backups while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

