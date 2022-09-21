You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

September 20, 2022

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 