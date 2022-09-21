BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
September 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
