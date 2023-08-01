HARWICH – Several people were evaluated after a crash left one vehicle on its side and another in the woods. The crash happened around 5:45 PM Tuesday in the 800 block of Queen Anne Road. Fortunately everyone was able to get out of the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported. Queen Anne Road was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several people evaluated after rollover crash in Harwich
August 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $1.1 Billion
- Algae Bloom Detected at Bells Neck Conservation Area
- Cape Symphony Moving On After Departure of Pak
- Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- Christmas Tree Shops Down to One Location on Cape Cod
- Cape and Islands DA Sends Letter to Garland Urging Action on Vineyard Migrants Incident
- New Deputy Director for CARE Announced
- Cape Cod 5 Promotes New Vice President
- Cape Cod Housing Market Facing Limited Inventory
- Bourne Police Getting New Recruits from Academy
- Provincetown Looking to Increase Affordable Housing
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards Almost $900,000 In Local Scholarships
- All-Time High $1.176 Billion in Profits for MA Lottery