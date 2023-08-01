You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after rollover crash in Harwich

Several people evaluated after rollover crash in Harwich

August 1, 2023

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Several people were evaluated after a crash left one vehicle on its side and another in the woods. The crash happened around 5:45 PM Tuesday in the 800 block of Queen Anne Road. Fortunately everyone was able to get out of the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported. Queen Anne Road was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 