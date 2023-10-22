You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 28 in Marstons Mills

Several people evaluated after traffic crash on Route 28 in Marstons Mills

October 22, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS -Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Marstons Mills around 6:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Putnam Avenue. None of the injuries appeared to be serious. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


