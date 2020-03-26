Video: Several promotions announced at Barnstable Police

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of five officers to the ranks of Deputy Chief, Lieutenant and Sergeant. These promotions will satisfy vacancies that developed due to the retirements of Deputy Chief Sean Balcom and Sergeants Kevin Tynan and Thomas Twomey. The officers were sworn in today during a private ceremony at the department.

Lieutenant Jean Challies has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief. D.C. Challies is a 22-year veteran of law enforcement and an 18-year veteran of the department. She has supervised the Community Services Division, the Executive Services Division, the Community Impact Unit and the Personnel Selection Unit. She holds a Juris Doctorate in Law from Suffolk University Law School and is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association. D.C. Challies has received numerous letters of recognition, commendations and awards from both inside and outside the department. D.C. Challies will assume command of the Administrative Services Bureau.

Sergeant Michael Riley has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Riley is a 25-year veteran of the department. Lt. Riley has been a patrol supervisor on the evening shift for nearly a decade. Lt. Riley is the SWAT Team Commander for the BPD / Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team and he is a certified instructor in many areas of law enforcement training. Lt. Riley has received multiple letters of recognition, commendations and awards including the Medal of Merit. Lt. Riley will assume command of the Community Services Division.

Officer Brian Jones has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Jones is a 5-year veteran of the department. Sgt. Jones holds the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and has been an EMT since 2004. He has a Master of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College. He has volunteered his time in support of the department during Kids Day and as an instructor in the Citizens Police Academy. Sgt. Jones has been the recipient of several letters of recognition and commendations. Sgt. Jones will be assigned to the patrol division.

Detective Kevin Connolly has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Connolly is a 22-year veteran of the department, serving as a detective for the last 8 years. He is a sworn deputy sheriff in both Barnstable and Bristol County. He is also federally deputized as a U.S. Secret Service Task Force Officer assigned to the New England Electronic Crimes Task Force. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Westfield State College and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree from Faulkner University. Sgt. Connolly has received various letters of recognition, commendations and awards from both inside and outside the department including the Investigative Achievement Award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sgt. Connolly will be assigned to the patrol division.

Officer Corey Frederickson has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Frederickson is a 7-year veteran of the department. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Roger Williams University and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree from UMASS – Lowell. He is a Field Training Officer, Background Investigator, SWAT Team Member, Sexual Assault Investigator and a member of the Mountain Bike Unit and the Peer Support Team. He volunteers his time supporting the Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigs in Blue” program as well as the Special Olympics. Sgt. Frederickson is the recipient of several letters of recognition, commendations and a Life Saving Award. Sgt. Frederickson will be assigned to the patrol division.