OSTERVILLE – A shell fisherman was rescued after apparently ending up in the water in Osterville. The incident happened about 3:45 PM near the Oyster Harbors bridge on Bridge Street. A boater was able to help the victim from the water. Paramedics evaluated the man for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Shell fisherman rescued from water in Osterville
May 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
