Shell fisherman rescued from water in Osterville

May 2, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A shell fisherman was rescued after apparently ending up in the water in Osterville. The incident happened about 3:45 PM near the Oyster Harbors bridge on Bridge Street. A boater was able to help the victim from the water. Paramedics evaluated the man for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

