Sheriff announces promotions

January 30, 2021

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office/CWN

BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings is pleased announce that he has promoted Ross Alper to Special Sheriff, Robert Ahonen to Superintendent and Christopher Eordekian to Assistant Superintendent. These three gentleman have over ninety years of Corrections/Public Safety experience here in Barnstable County and will serve the people of Barnstable County in the finest traditions of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us in congratulating them on their achievements and wishing them well in their new roles at the BCSO.

