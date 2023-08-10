BOURNE – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On July 29th, 2023, at approximately 2:45 PM, A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee was pulled over by the Massachusetts State Police on Route 28 in Bourne, in response to a call from a motorist. The employee was arrested and has been subsequently charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.
Sheriff’s deputy facing charges following incident with motorist
August 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
