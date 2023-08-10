Sheriff’s deputy facing charges following incident with motorist



BOURNE – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On July 29th, 2023, at approximately 2:45 PM, A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee was pulled over by the Massachusetts State Police on Route 28 in Bourne, in response to a call from a motorist. The employee was arrested and has been subsequently charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.