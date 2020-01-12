Sheriff’s Inmate Crews Provide $260K in Annual Labor



BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings Friday released 2019 calendar year stats for the work performed by his Community Service Inmate Work Crews. The year-end tally was 10,266 hours of inmate work, totaling approximately $261,038 worth of donated labor for projects in all but one of the Cape’s 15 towns.

Inmates provided labor on projects across Cape Cod including the re-siding of the Buzzards Bay Water District and venue setup/take down for the National MS Society’s Annual “Bike MS Cape Cod Canal Day.” In addition, BCSO inmates assisted local officials in the Harwich area with tornado strike cleanup. The inmate work crews removed downed and damaged trees, raked up brush and debris, and assisted in the restoration of the Island Pond Cemetery, Brooks Academy, Harwich Farmer’s Market/Triangle Park Grounds and the town owned A.E. Crowell “Decoys/Bird Carving Barn.”

“We were pleased to do our small part to respond to the significant damage caused by the tornadoes,” said Sheriff James Cummings. “Inmates who work on these crews are paying back their debt to society and learning real-life job skills. Our work crews are available to any town or non-profit organization when in need. It gives me great personal satisfaction to be able to help both taxpayers and some of the numerous non-profits that do good work in communities on the Cape.”