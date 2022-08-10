Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham



WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off of Wickets Island.



While marine assets were enroute to the sailing vessel in distress, Onset Fire Incident Command stationed on the pier was alerted to the commercial charter fishing vessel tied to Onset Pier with smoke coming from the cabin. It was determined to be an active fire onboard the 65’ vessel.

The WDNR boat crew was able to determine the sailing vessel was secure and not taking on water and diverted to Onset pier to assist with the fishing vessel. Onset Fire was able to control the fire incident onboard the fishing vessel and WDNR returned to assist TowboatUS with securing the damaged sailing vessel. The sailing vessel was brought to the Onset pier for assessment by Fire Officials and the vessel was turned over to the commercial tow provider.

We are extremely happy to report no injuries in either incident.

Media release and photos furnished by Wareham DNR/CWN