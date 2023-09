DENNIS – A sink hole at the Dennis intersection of Route 134 and Upper County Road had traffic in the area detouring around it. A National Grid crew checked the hole where a gas line underneath the roadway. Dennis Police were on scene handling traffic on this holiday weekend. The intersection was expected to be back to normal in a few hours.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



de090223 Route 134 sinkhole from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.