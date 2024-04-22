FALMOUTH – A skateboarder reportedly suffered a head injury while on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Muriel Lane in Falmouth. The victim reportedly fell off his skateboard. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Skateboarder airlifted after injuries in Falmouth
April 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
