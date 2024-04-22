You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Skateboarder airlifted after injuries in Falmouth

Skateboarder airlifted after injuries in Falmouth

April 22, 2024

FALMOUTH – A skateboarder reportedly suffered a head injury while on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Muriel Lane in Falmouth. The victim reportedly fell off his skateboard. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 