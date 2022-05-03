You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small dump truck rolls over on Route 6 in Dennis stalling traffic

Small dump truck rolls over on Route 6 in Dennis stalling traffic

May 3, 2022

DENNIS – A small dump truck rolled on its side in Dennis shortly after 8:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound just after the double barrel highway begins before exit 78 (Route 134). The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was heavily backed up in both directions for a time. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

