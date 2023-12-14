You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire breaks out on roof of fire station at Joint Base Cape Cod

Small fire breaks out on roof of fire station at Joint Base Cape Cod

December 13, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A small fire broke out on the roof of the Joint Base Cape Cod on Richardson Road shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. According to reports, the fire started in a stack pipe from the station’s boiler. No injuries were reported and no apparatus was damaged. Further details were not immediately available.

