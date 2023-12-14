JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A small fire broke out on the roof of the Joint Base Cape Cod on Richardson Road shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. According to reports, the fire started in a stack pipe from the station’s boiler. No injuries were reported and no apparatus was damaged. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire breaks out on roof of fire station at Joint Base Cape Cod
December 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
