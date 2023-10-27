MASHPEE – A small fire prompted the temporarily evacuation of Mashpee Middle-High School at 500 Old Barnstable Road about 9:45 AM Friday morning. A rag had apparently caught fire in the culinary section of the school. The fire had been extinguished when officials arrived. All students safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters had to ventilate smoke from the area before the school could be reoccupied. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire prompts temporarily evacuation of Mashpee Middle-High School
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
