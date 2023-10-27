You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire prompts temporarily evacuation of Mashpee Middle-High School

Small fire prompts temporarily evacuation of Mashpee Middle-High School

October 27, 2023

MASHPEE – A small fire prompted the temporarily evacuation of Mashpee Middle-High School at 500 Old Barnstable Road about 9:45 AM Friday morning. A rag had apparently caught fire in the culinary section of the school. The fire had been extinguished when officials arrived. All students safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters had to ventilate smoke from the area before the school could be reoccupied. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 