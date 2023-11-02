You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported in garage at Barnstable Police Facility

Small fire reported in garage at Barnstable Police Facility

November 2, 2023

HYANNIS – A small fire was reported in the garage of the Barnstable Police Facility at 1200 Phinney’s Lane sometime after 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated. Prisoners at the facility were temporarily moved to an area away from the smoke. All other police  operations continued as normal. No injuries were reported. The fire reportedly began in a trash can and is not suspicious.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 