HYANNIS – A small fire was reported in the garage of the Barnstable Police Facility at 1200 Phinney’s Lane sometime after 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated. Prisoners at the facility were temporarily moved to an area away from the smoke. All other police operations continued as normal. No injuries were reported. The fire reportedly began in a trash can and is not suspicious.
Small fire reported in garage at Barnstable Police Facility
November 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Leaders Say Joint Base Underutilized as Migrant Emergency Continues
- VIDEO – AI in Film with William Ferrall, the General Manager of the Hyannis Film Festival
- Vets Ride Free with the Steamship Authority on Veterans Day
- County Using Satellites to Monitor Water Quality
- Hatches Harbor Shellfish Area Closed Pending Water Tests
- November Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare
- VIDEO – Hyannis Film Festival with Bill Ferrall
- Monomoy Schools Name New Director of Technology
- The Last New Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then,’ Will be Released This Week
- Falmouth Hospital Unveils New ICU
- Center for Coastal Studies Welcomes Brazilian Conservationists
- Group Seeks to Clear Names of All Accused, Convicted or Executed for Witchcraft in Massachusetts
- ADU’s Top Yarmouth Special Town Meeting