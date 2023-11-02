Small fire reported in garage at Barnstable Police Facility

HYANNIS – A small fire was reported in the garage of the Barnstable Police Facility at 1200 Phinney’s Lane sometime after 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated. Prisoners at the facility were temporarily moved to an area away from the smoke. All other police operations continued as normal. No injuries were reported. The fire reportedly began in a trash can and is not suspicious.