Small plane lands in field after declaring an emergency in West Tisbury

WEST TISBURY – From West Tisbury Police: At approximately 1054 on Sunday July 23, 2023 officers of the West Tisbury and Edgartown Police Departments along with Fire, EMS, and Airport Operations personnel were dispatched to a report of an aircraft down.

Officers and airport fire rescue personnel located a single engine Arnold Volksplane VP-1 with one soul on board. The pilot contacted air traffic control and declared an emergency approximately 2 miles east of the airport.

Upon attempting to make the runway the airplane lost altitude and landed in a field in the state forest. The pilot was uninjured and being treated by EMS.