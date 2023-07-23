You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands in field after declaring an emergency in West Tisbury

July 23, 2023

WEST TISBURY – From West Tisbury Police: At approximately 1054 on Sunday July 23, 2023 officers of the West Tisbury and Edgartown Police Departments along with Fire, EMS, and Airport Operations personnel were dispatched to a report of an aircraft down.

Officers and airport fire rescue personnel located a single engine Arnold Volksplane VP-1 with one soul on board. The pilot contacted air traffic control and declared an emergency approximately 2 miles east of the airport.

Upon attempting to make the runway the airplane lost altitude and landed in a field in the state forest. The pilot was uninjured and being treated by EMS.

