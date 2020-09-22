HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Barnstable Municipal Airport after declaring an emergency around 6:30 PM Tuesday. The pilot of the craft reported a possible landing gear issue. The plane was able to set down without incident and neither of the two people onboard were injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Small plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Hyannis airport
September 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
