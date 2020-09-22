You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Hyannis airport

Small plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Hyannis airport

September 22, 2020

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Barnstable Municipal Airport after declaring an emergency around 6:30 PM Tuesday. The pilot of the craft reported a possible landing gear issue. The plane was able to set down without incident and neither of the two people onboard were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

