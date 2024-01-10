Smoke detectors alert occupants to basement fire in Chatham

CHATHAM – Chatham Fire reports that on Wednesday at 2:19 AM, the department received an emergency call from teh residence of 54 Trout Pond Road reporting a possible basement fire. The occupants of the home were woken up and alerted by smoke detectors. The residents reported that there was a heavy volume of smoke in the home, and they could hear a rumbling noise in the basement and both occupants were able to safely evacuated.

Engine 186 and Tower 189 responded, off duty personnel were recalled and a working fire assignment was initiated. A Chatham police officer was first on scene, confirming an active fire in the basement and that all occupants of the home had evacuated. The resident’s dog was initially reported missing but was located hiding on a back porch by Orleans FD personnel and was safely relocated to a neighbor’s home. Crews made entry and contained the fire to the area of origin in the basement. Personnel from Harwich, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Eastham and Yarmouth assisted at the scene and provided station coverage.

The fire started at the electrical panel and the cause was an electrical malfunction. The fire was quickly under control and crews were on scene for approximately one hour ventilating, checking for fire extension, overhauling, and assisting the homeowner. This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke detectors on the home. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Chatham Fire thank Chatham Police and the mutual air departments for their assistance in bringing this fire under control.