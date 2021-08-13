Some days the Police are Cowboys

TRURO – On Thursday afternoon, one of Malcolm Mooney’s cows escaped from the family farm on South Pamet Road and made its way down to Ballston Beach where it’s unclear whether it ran up the beach or disappeared into the woods heading toward Brush Hollow. Truro Police Deputy Chief Craig Danziger and another officer hit the sand at Ballston searching for the cow. Several hours later, a resident from Black Pond Road in the area of the ponds on the Wellfleet/Truro town line saw the cow foraging through the remote area. Wellfleet police officers including Sergeant Michael Turner were sent to investigate the cow’s sighting and reported it had headed toward Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. Mark Mooney, co-rancher with his dad, was dispatched and after checking the area met up with Turner and his posse at Newcomb. A trailer from Mooney’s Farm was summoned and the bovine was captured by the Mooney’s and the newly minted badge adorned cow hands.