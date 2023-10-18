BOURNE – A sports injury was reported on the football field at Bourne High School on Waterhouse Road sometime before 6 PM Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was not able to respond so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Sports injury reported at football field at Bourne High School
October 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
