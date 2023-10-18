You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sports injury reported at football field at Bourne High School

October 18, 2023

BOURNE – A sports injury was reported on the football field at Bourne High School on Waterhouse Road sometime before 6 PM Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was not able to respond so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

