Updated 5:30 PM: Squalls crossing the region ahead of arctic air, additional flooding reported along the coast

CAPE COD – A series of squall lines have been moving across the region Sunday afternoon. Further inland, blinding snow squalls have been causing brief whiteout conditions. Here on the Cape, it has been rain so far. Radar was showing lightning near Provincetown as a squall neared that area about 4 PM. Winds were strong enough blow down a tree Pinecrest Beach Drive by Lake Shore Drive closing that area down until it could be cut up and removed.

More tidal flooding was reported in some areas. Wellfleet firefighters assisted a member of the community across the deep water in the roadway at Bound Brook Island Road. Officials advise to please avoid the area as it is impassable at this time, except for by boat!