YARMOUTH – State Police are investigating a car vs guardrail crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 7 PM Tuesday westbound by the West Yarmouth Road overpass. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
State Police investigate car vs guardrail crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
March 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
