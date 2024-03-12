You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police investigate car vs guardrail crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth

State Police investigate car vs guardrail crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 12, 2024

YARMOUTH – State Police are investigating a car vs guardrail crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 7 PM Tuesday westbound by the West Yarmouth Road overpass. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

