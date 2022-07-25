State Police seek woman accused of assaulting DCR worker at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Mass State Police report that At approximately 2:10 PM Saturday a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.

The DCR employee, who is 63, said he was attacked at Barrett’s Pond in Carver by a female after telling her the Pond Gate was closed and entry prohibited. After slashing the worker in the face, inflicting a superficial injury, the woman quickly left the scene with a male companion. The two were seen leaving the area in a car, heading toward Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance to the state forest.

Patrols from the State Police, Environmental Police, Carver Police, and Plymouth Police, as well as the State Police Air Wing, conducted an extensive search for the suspect and the vehicle but did not locate them.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic female with a thin build wearing a blue T-shirt and a bathing suit. Her male companion was described as a black male wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. The vehicle they were seen in was an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe.

The victim was treated at the scene by Carver EMS and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The investigation into the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or the persons involved is asked to call the State Police-Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.