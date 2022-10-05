Strong thunderstorms approaching SE Barnstable County

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

615 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Barnstable County through 715 PM EDT…

At 614 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Orleans to 6 miles east of Chatham to 12 miles southeast of Harwich. Movement was west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Brewster, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans and Eastham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.