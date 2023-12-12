Suspicious person call leads to breaking and entering arrest

YARMOUTH – Early Tuesday morning, Yarmouth Police officers were called to a South Yarmouth neighborhood after a concerned resident reported a suspicious person trying to get into their garage. When the officers arrived, they determined there was no entry into the garage but discovered a vehicle in the area had recently been entered. A short time later, a man matching the suspicious person’s description was located by officers on bicycle in West Yarmouth.

Through the course of their investigation, officers found evidence of the break-in in the man’s possession. David Farrell, 42, of Barnstable was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering a vehicle during the nighttime.

Yarmouth Police are urging residents to bring all delivered packages inside as soon as possible, lock their car doors and secure all belongings that have value.