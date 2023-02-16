You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV catches fire in Harwich

SUV catches fire in Harwich

February 16, 2023

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A Lexus SUV caught fire in Harwich early Thursday afternoon. The fire on Route 39 near the rotary was in the engine compartment of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 