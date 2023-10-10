You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV crashes into Centerville medical building

October 10, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

CENTERVILLE – At about 12:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle struck a building at 1513 Route 132 in Centerville the Spaulding Outpatient Center. The Chevy Tahoe reportedly backed out of a parking space across the parking lot over an area of grass and bushes. It then hit a pillar and then the building. There were no injuries. A building inspector was called to the scene.

