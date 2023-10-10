CENTERVILLE – At about 12:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle struck a building at 1513 Route 132 in Centerville the Spaulding Outpatient Center. The Chevy Tahoe reportedly backed out of a parking space across the parking lot over an area of grass and bushes. It then hit a pillar and then the building. There were no injuries. A building inspector was called to the scene.
SUV crashes into Centerville medical building
October 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
