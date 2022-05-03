You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV strikes tree in Yarmouth

SUV strikes tree in Yarmouth

May 3, 2022

Laura Sullivan/CWN

YARMOUTH – A SUV struck a tree in Yarmouth around 4 PM Tuesday. The Ford Edge collided with the tree on Station Avenue and Wood Road. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 