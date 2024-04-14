SUV strikes utility pole in Chatham





CHATHAM – A SUV struck a utility pole in Chatham around 4:20 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road at Skyline Dr. The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Chatham Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

