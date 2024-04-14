You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV strikes utility pole in Chatham

SUV strikes utility pole in Chatham

April 14, 2024



CHATHAM – A SUV struck a utility pole in Chatham around 4:20 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road at Skyline Dr. The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Chatham Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

