CHATHAM – A SUV struck a utility pole in Chatham around 4:20 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road at Skyline Dr. The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Chatham Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
SUV strikes utility pole in Chatham
April 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
