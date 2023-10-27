SUV strikes utility pole in Harwich



HARWICH PORT – A single car crash sent the female driver of this 2023 Honda HR-V to Cape Cod Hospital after she apparently struck a Verizon pole on Route 28 at Lower County Road about 3:50 PM Friday. Justin Tavano, Chatham Fire Chief was nearby heard the crash and rushed to the woman’s aid.

HFD Fire Lt. Brad Willis and HPD Officer TG Griffiths comforted a 10-year-old girl who was a passenger but not injured. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it could be cleared in about in 45 minutes.

Upper photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN, lower photo by K1WIT/CWN

