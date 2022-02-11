Swansea, MA man facing drug charges after bust in Tisbury

TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Thursday their officers along with members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted a search warrant at the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven led by Detective Duquette.

As a result of this investigation, Patrick Ryan Doyle of Swansea, MA was placed under arrest on charges of trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (cocaine).

Doyle was found to be in possession of 974 wax baggies of suspected fentanyl. This is approximately 1,000 hits of a deadly substance that could have been distributed throughout the island in a short period of time.

In addition, Doyle was found to be in possession of approximately a half ounce of cocaine.

Police say that undoubtedly taking these drugs off the street prevented multiple drug overdoses in the community.

If you have any information or tips about drug activity in Tisbury, you can email or call Detective Duquette at cduquette@tisburyma.gov or 508-696-4240 ext 612.