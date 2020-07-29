You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen injured in equestrian accident in Provincetown

Teen injured in equestrian accident in Provincetown

July 29, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A teenage horse rider was injured after the horse reportedly got spooked and the rider was thrown. Luckily the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident on West Vine Street around 5 PM Wednesday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

