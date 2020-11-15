HARWICH – A teenager was injured after reportedly falling out of a window in Harwich shortly before noon Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the Gilbert Lane location and transported the victim, who reportedly fell about 15 feet, to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.
Teen injured in fall from window in Harwich
November 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
