You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen injured in fall from window in Harwich

Teen injured in fall from window in Harwich

November 15, 2020

HARWICH – A teenager was injured after reportedly falling out of a window in Harwich shortly before noon Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the Gilbert Lane location and transported the victim, who reportedly fell about 15 feet, to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.

