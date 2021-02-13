You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen injured in sledding accident in Dennis

Teen injured in sledding accident in Dennis

February 13, 2021

DENNIS – A teenage girl was injured in a reported sledding accident in Dennis early Saturday afternoon. Firefighters and rescuers responded to a hill behind the Dennis Highlands Golf Course off Old Bass River Road. The victim was placed in a protective collar as a precaution. Because of icy conditions, a stokes basket was used to bring the victim up the hill to the ambulance. She was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

