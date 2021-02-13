DENNIS – A teenage girl was injured in a reported sledding accident in Dennis early Saturday afternoon. Firefighters and rescuers responded to a hill behind the Dennis Highlands Golf Course off Old Bass River Road. The victim was placed in a protective collar as a precaution. Because of icy conditions, a stokes basket was used to bring the victim up the hill to the ambulance. She was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Teen injured in sledding accident in Dennis
February 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
