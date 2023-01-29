You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable

Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable

January 29, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police

