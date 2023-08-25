HYANNIS – A teenager reportedly suffered a serious leg injury on the football field at Barnstable High School just before 6 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a Boston trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Teen suffers serious leg injury at Barnstable High School football field
August 24, 2023
