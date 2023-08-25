You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teen suffers serious leg injury at Barnstable High School football field

Teen suffers serious leg injury at Barnstable High School football field

August 24, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A teenager reportedly suffered a serious leg injury on the football field at Barnstable High School just before 6 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a Boston trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 