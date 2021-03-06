Three-alarm fire tears through house in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Firefighters from several towns battled a three-alarm fire in a large house in Sandwich early Saturday morning. Fire officials reported hoarding conditions at the residence at 14 Bourne Avenue and went to a defensive mode. The house was reportedly vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigation the cause of the fire.

A Google Street View photo below showed a lot of “stuff” piled up in front of the garage:

