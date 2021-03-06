You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-alarm fire tears through house in Sandwich

March 6, 2021

SANDWICH – Firefighters from several towns battled a three-alarm fire in a large house in Sandwich early Saturday morning. Fire officials reported hoarding conditions at the residence at 14 Bourne Avenue and went to a defensive mode. The house was reportedly vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigation  the cause of the fire.
A Google Street View photo below showed a lot of “stuff” piled up in front of the garage:

