Three arrested for breaking and entering in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Friday March 20, at 4:45 p.m., Wareham Police responded to an address on Swifts Beach Road, for a breaking and entering in progress. Communications Officers Taylor Nelson and Nicolle Amaral advised responding units that the suspects were now fleeing the scene in a silver van, after entering the home and stealing items.

Within a minute Officer Nate Aronson observed a silver van on Swifts Beach Road and stopped it near the corner of Mather Drive. After stopping briefly the van then sped off before the officer could make contact with the occupants. Officer Aronson pursued the van, now being assisted by Sergeant Steve Soqui. The van turned onto Littleton Drive and abruptly stopped with all four occupants jumping out and running. Officer Aronson chased the suspects and with the assistance of Officer Joseph Cardoza one of the males was quickly apprehended behind Cranberry Grove Way.

Lieutenant John Gerard responded and requested assistance from the Marion Police

Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department. Lieutenant Gerard then directed the incoming police units to set up a wide perimeter. A short while later a second suspected was apprehended on Rock Marsh Road, by a State Police K-9 team. A third suspect was apprehended behind a residence on Swifts Beach Road by Wareham Police Officer Eric Machado.

The fourth suspect managed to elude capture, however he has been identified and Wareham Police will be seeking an arrest warrant for him. Several other Wareham Police Officers assisted in the incident, including Detective Sergeant Michael Smith, Officer Charles Pillsbury, and Chief John Walcek. Officers Calib Larue and Aaron Pacheco were off-duty but responded in to reinforce shift officers, as did Officers Michael McGuire from the Department of Natural Resources.

Arrested were the following individuals;

Guilherme Jalo, 18, of West Wareham was charged with:

Breaking and entering into a building during the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Larceny from a building

Vandalize property

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Trace Cole-Gordon, 21, of Onset was charged with:

Breaking and entering into a building during the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Larceny from a building

Vandalize property

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Andrew Booker, 31, of East Wareham was charged with:

Breaking and entering into a building during the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Larceny from a building

Vandalize property

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Fail to stop for a police officer

Operating after suspension

Chief John Walcek said, “Residents can rest assured that even during this time of a National emergency, your Wareham police officers are still enforcing the law to keep people safe. In this incident the coordination of several officers by Lt. Gerard resulted in three men being taken into custody.” He added, “While one suspect escaped the dragnet, I am confident that he will be captured soon, and there is no threat to the public.”

Media release and photos furnished by Wareham Police