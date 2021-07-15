You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three evaluated, traffic snarled after crash in Truro

Three evaluated, traffic snarled after crash in Truro

July 15, 2021

TRURO – A two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Truro near the Wellfleet town line snarled traffic for a time. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 PM Thursday afternoon. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The collision is under investigation by Truro Police.

