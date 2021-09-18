You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in collision on Route 6 in Truro

September 18, 2021

TRURO – Three people were injured in a crash in Truro sometime after 3 PM Saturday afternoon. The side impact crash happened on Route 6 at Longnook Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

