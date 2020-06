DENNIS PORT – Around 1 PM Monday a collision between a Dodge Ram truck and Honda CR-V sent 3 people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Sea Street. Dennis Police are handling the investigation of the crash which caused traffic delays in the area.



de062920 Route 28 Sea St crash Dennis, MA 6/23/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.