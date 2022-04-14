Three injured in Wareham crash

WAREHAM – On Wednesday evening at about 8:00 PM, Wareham Fire Engine 1, Rescue 1, and Squad 2 responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham. Firefighters, under the command of Captain Micky Bird, extricated one person from a heavily damaged auto, assisted with patient care, and secured all hazards on the scene. A total of three injured people were transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel. Wareham Police are investigating the crash.