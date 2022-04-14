WAREHAM – On Wednesday evening at about 8:00 PM, Wareham Fire Engine 1, Rescue 1, and Squad 2 responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham. Firefighters, under the command of Captain Micky Bird, extricated one person from a heavily damaged auto, assisted with patient care, and secured all hazards on the scene. A total of three injured people were transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel. Wareham Police are investigating the crash.
Three injured in Wareham crash
April 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
