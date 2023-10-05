Three men from Rhode Island are facing charges after an attempted home invasion in Sandwich



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 11:50 PM, police received a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in progress at an East Sandwich residence. It was reported that 3 male suspects were attempting to enter the home through a bedroom window. The caller also reported that he had seen a green laser being pointed at him. While officers were in route, the caller advised that the 3 suspects had left the residence.

Officers began to arrive on scene and located a suspect vehicle leaving the area. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was initiated, but when speeds became too great, the pursuit was terminated. Officers later located a firearm that appears to have been discarded when the suspects were fleeing from police. The handgun was equipped with a flashlight and mounted laser.

Sandwich Police Detectives began an extensive investigation as a result of this incident. Based on the investigation, and the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police, Detectives were able to identify 3 suspects. Charges have been sought for 3 men, ages 22, 21, and 20, all of which reside in Rhode Island. Charges include, Home Invasion, Burglary, Armed Assault, Assault to Murder, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Sandwich Police Department would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated and targeted event. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.