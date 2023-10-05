You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three men from Rhode Island are facing charges after an attempted home invasion in Sandwich

Three men from Rhode Island are facing charges after an attempted home invasion in Sandwich

October 5, 2023


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 11:50 PM, police received a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in progress at an East Sandwich residence. It was reported that 3 male suspects were attempting to enter the home through a bedroom window. The caller also reported that he had seen a green laser being pointed at him. While officers were in route, the caller advised that the 3 suspects had left the residence.

Officers began to arrive on scene and located a suspect vehicle leaving the area. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was initiated, but when speeds became too great, the pursuit was terminated. Officers later located a firearm that appears to have been discarded when the suspects were fleeing from police. The handgun was equipped with a flashlight and mounted laser.

Sandwich Police Detectives began an extensive investigation as a result of this incident. Based on the investigation, and the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police, Detectives were able to identify 3 suspects. Charges have been sought for 3 men, ages 22, 21, and 20, all of which reside in Rhode Island. Charges include, Home Invasion, Burglary, Armed Assault, Assault to Murder, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Sandwich Police Department would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated and targeted event. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 