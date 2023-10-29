Three new officers hit the street in Orleans



ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: Please join us in welcoming our three newest Orleans Police Officers; (left to right) Ofc Dylan Reid, Ofc Matthew Smith and Ofc Christian Ziemba. After completing six month of training at the Randolph Police Academy, these three officers graduated yesterday, along with 46 others from departments across Massachusetts.

The real work will begin Monday when our new additions will begin Field Training for approximately four months. If you see any of them around, please say hello. We are excited to welcome them aboard.