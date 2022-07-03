DENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis
July 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
