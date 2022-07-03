You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis

Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis

July 3, 2022


DENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

